DAPS Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $279.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $339,545.36 and approximately $279.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,271.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00167490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00134123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00036126 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.