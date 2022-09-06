Darwinia Crab Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,927.00 (CRAB)

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Darwinia Crab Network has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Darwinia Crab Network has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00831080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Darwinia Crab Network Profile

Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.

Darwinia Crab Network Coin Trading

