DATA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $207,044.00 (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, DATA has traded down 69.7% against the dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $476,440.21 and $207,044.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DATA

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars.

