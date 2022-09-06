DAV Coin (DAV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $132.00

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $813,099.12 and $132.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000282 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00040366 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

