Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.11 million and $898,217.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

