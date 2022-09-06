Decentral Games (DG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $32.74 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00875519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 568,070,230 coins and its circulating supply is 567,855,430 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

