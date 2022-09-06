Deeper Network (DPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $667,680.00

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $667,680.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00885991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016326 BTC.
About Deeper Network
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
About Deeper Network
