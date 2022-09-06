DEEPSPACE Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $39,763.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00877823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016102 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

