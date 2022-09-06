DEEPSPACE Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $39,763.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00877823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016102 BTC.
About DEEPSPACE
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE
Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.