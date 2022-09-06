DeFiner Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $1.78 million and $48,824.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org/en.html.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing.DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

