Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $35.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.92.

DH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 644,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 440,377 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 419,444 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $529,000.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

