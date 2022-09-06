Dego Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.18 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00009266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00134751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023121 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance.

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

