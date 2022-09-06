Dego Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.18 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00009266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005372 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00134751 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00035628 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023121 BTC.
Dego Finance Profile
Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance.
