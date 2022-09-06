DeHive (DHV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,967.00

DeHive (DHV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $525,703.61 and approximately $50,967.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.
About DeHive
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
DeHive Coin Trading
