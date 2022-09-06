Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.34 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.
Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
DELL opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,170,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.