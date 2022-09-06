Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.34 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

DELL opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,170,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

