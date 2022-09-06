Delphy (DPY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $28,415.00

Delphy (DPY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $261,084.53 and $28,415.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00135912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00035263 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023211 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

