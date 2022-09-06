Delta Price Hits $1.00 (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Delta coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on exchanges. Delta has a market cap of $22.98 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,655.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00135339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

