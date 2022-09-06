Demodyfi Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (DMOD)

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Demodyfi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Demodyfi has a market capitalization of $41,736.62 and $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Demodyfi has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00875519 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016167 BTC.
Demodyfi Profile
Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.
Buying and Selling Demodyfi
Receive News & Updates for Demodyfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Demodyfi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.