DePay (DEPAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

DePay (DEPAY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. DePay has a total market cap of $414,807.72 and $8.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DePay has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00871941 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016307 BTC.
DePay Coin Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DePay Coin Trading
