DeRace Price Tops $0.28 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. DeRace has a total market cap of $19.38 million and $206,557.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00864411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016383 BTC.
DeRace Profile
DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DeRace
Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.