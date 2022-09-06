DerivaDAO Price Tops $0.72 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003802 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $18.85 million and approximately $92,138.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00870581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016512 BTC.
DerivaDAO Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
