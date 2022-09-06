Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 723.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,217 shares of company stock valued at $33,256,685. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

