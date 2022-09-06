Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

