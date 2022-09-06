Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $90,864,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 359,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.61. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

