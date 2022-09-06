Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 321,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Citigroup by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

