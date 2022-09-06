Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

