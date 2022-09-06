Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,726 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.