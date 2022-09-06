Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,863 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $158,782,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

