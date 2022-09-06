Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,657 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

