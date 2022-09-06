Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,282 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Shares of KMB opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

