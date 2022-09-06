Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $276.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $276.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $222.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,301,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

