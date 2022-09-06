Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $12.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

FRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Frontline stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 215.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 696,057 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $26,910,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

