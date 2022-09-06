Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target to $36.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at about $12,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 116.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 346,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

