Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on DTEGY. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.48. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
