Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTEGY. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.48. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

