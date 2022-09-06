Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $355,033.70 and $2,976.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001403 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

