Develop North PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:DVNO)

Develop North PLC (LON:DVNO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Develop North Price Performance
DVNO opened at GBX 86 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88. The company has a market cap of £23.15 million and a P/E ratio of 4,300.00. Develop North has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.90 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.06).
About Develop North
