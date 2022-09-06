Dexioprotocol (DEXI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,328.00

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Dexioprotocol has a market capitalization of $853,627.67 and $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexioprotocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dexioprotocol has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.
About Dexioprotocol
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol.
Dexioprotocol Coin Trading
