Dexlab (DXL) Price Reaches $0.0862

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Dexlab has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $2,789.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dexlab has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00870581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016512 BTC.
Dexlab Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
