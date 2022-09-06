Dfyn Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.26 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $191,601.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00864411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016383 BTC.
Dfyn Network Coin Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 144,142,319 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
