DGPayment Self Reported Market Cap Hits $444,542.18 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One DGPayment coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DGPayment has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. DGPayment has a total market cap of $444,542.18 and approximately $1.76 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.

DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

