dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $0.15

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $141,718.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,006.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023149 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,711,916 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

