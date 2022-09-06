DIA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. DIA has a market cap of $30.01 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIA has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,891.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035575 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023291 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.