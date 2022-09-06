DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Price Hits $23.13 on Exchanges

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One DIAMOND coin can now be bought for about $23.13 or 0.00122418 BTC on popular exchanges. DIAMOND has a market capitalization of $12,743.69 and approximately $60,271.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIAMOND has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001534 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DIAMOND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIAMOND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIAMOND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

