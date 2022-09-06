DIGG 24-Hour Volume Hits $37,615.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $4,548.54 or 0.23023225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $37,615.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00836893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

