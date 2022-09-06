Digital Fitness Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $278,207.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00834240 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015539 BTC.
Digital Fitness Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,030,149 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
