DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Reaches $9.72 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $305,357.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00235491 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008033 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00399883 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

