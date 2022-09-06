Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

