Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.