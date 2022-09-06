disBalancer (DDOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $462,389.29

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 10% higher against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $462,389.29 and $49,611.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00836289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015556 BTC.
disBalancer Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,430,756 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
