DISCIPLINA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $715,560.20 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,728.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00135298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023495 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

