Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

