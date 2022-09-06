Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $11.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Diversey by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76. Diversey has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

